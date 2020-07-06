- Dukes of Hazzard car not going anywhere, says US auto museum The Guardian
- ‘A piece of history’: Museum won’t stop displaying ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag USA TODAY
- ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car With Confederate Flag to Remain on Display in Auto Museum Hollywood Reporter
- ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Dodge Charger to Remain in Illinois Museum: ‘The Car Is Part of History’ PopCulture.com
- Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay NBC4 WCMH-TV
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...