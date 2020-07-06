Epic new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan promises a Thriller full powers

He’s still in 2018 and a month and a half, but if we are honest, we are waiting for the arrival of 2019 a lot of impatience, because it indicates that we will finally be able to see Glassthe last film with an unexpected Saga M. Night Shyamalanthat began about 10 years ago Invulnerable and history David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and a rivalry with Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), better known as Mr. Glass.

In this first film, both were at opposite poles, indicating the inhuman whim of nature: while Dunn has proven to be a man invulnerable, Price was born with the skeleton, fragile as glass. Although no one at the time didn’t know the movie Split he served as a continuation, with James McAvoy game Kevin Wendell Crumbs (aka The Beast) and a few people that are inside.

After Split Glass falls in Dunn, in the pursuit of the superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of meetings, while the presence of a Shadow Price there as orquestador that secrets that are important to both men. With a new culmination of these unusual films about the noble creatures in our address the requirements apply will be a big creative team, consisting of Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clarkand Charlayne Woodard.

Glass debuting next 18 January 2019. Let’s see a new trailer below:

After reading what you thought?