For sale “The wounded table”, by Frida Kahlo, who disappeared in 1955. What discovery or deception? | Culture

“The wounded table”, the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. AP

For almost seven decades, the color, bigger than ever before gone painted by Frida Kahlo. The wounded table (1940), almost two and a half feet long, she was last seen at an exhibition in Warsaw in 1955. Left No trace in the archives, warehouses, or customs. Now, a Mexican businessman who lives in London, and supposedly the heir of an outstanding collection desmigando was crisis after crisis, he explains, by a dealer gallego, who has in his possession, the most sought after of the Mexican painter. “Is on sale for around 42 million euros”, says Cristian Lopez this newspaper, a young design engineer of mechanical products in Ferrol Terra (according to his LinkedIn profile) and a newcomer in the field of art, claimed, negotiated, and before the transaction of some of the works of the Casa Alba.

The paintings traveled from Mexico to the United Kingdom in December 2019, and it is the safekeeping in the vault, the vault of a bank, according to the bill from the dealer. He says that his client want to companies in the financial sector and real estate in Mexico and Panama— not in the auction. You prefer to close the business between people, between the edge of the chambers, but do not have a certificate of authenticity of the work. In spite of this you are using a version of the facts have paintings about the disappearance of this monumental, in which the large figure is Ignacio Marquez Rodiles, representative of the Frente Nacional de Artes Plásticas and the curator of the exhibition in Poland, where he will give back to poking around in the box, then Kahlo to the Soviet Union, in 1947, and this sends it in the shops. It was not to your taste.

According to the new story, Marquez Rodiles met with one of the last wishes of Diego Rivera. The painter and husband of Frida Kahlo’, in December 1956, “it is sad after the loss of Frida Kahlo [murió en julio de 1954] decided to return all of his work, with a special interest in this great piece”. “You have agreed that Marquez would go on to return to Moscow to ask this piece of Mexico, to change only the costs for the return journey,” adds the written consent of the entrepreneur who sold to paint this. In August, 1957, Marquez came up with the field, to Mexico, but to the health of Rivera had become so bad” that you get very few people”. “Marquez is decided, the piece is safe and secret, until Diego [Rivera] Restoration of health, and it could get,” he continues.

Rivera died in November 1957, and select the “save you the work and a safe Deposit box at the Banca Serfin, to save you” and was with him for more than 20 years, until the end of 1979. It is then, when “at a meeting of the Masonic Lodge,” says Julio César Millán Tamayo, the existence of the painting to his care. “Millan as a collector of art, showed interest and purchased the plant, in complete secrecy. According to the current owner “of the wife of Tamayo never liked it”, it seemed “grotesque and unacceptable”, and in 1983, sold it to his father, the change of a property in Acapulco. “My father,” concludes the statement of the dealer “gave me the job in life as a gift, and legacy, 1991”. To started the account, that at this time his health to deteriorate and decided to hand over their things in life.

The dealer has some documents that allegedly legitimate, as the private contract of purchase of the floor to an exchange of some countries, in Cancun, in 1938, and the mapping for the inheritance of painting, the current owner, the son of the buyer. Several photos to accompany the papers and surprised to see that, if up to the time was described as an oil-on-table, appears here as a canvas. It has the same support would be in the was of the artist The two FridasTheir first large format, a few months earlier, at the end of 1939, of The wounded tablefor the exhibition of the international surrealist exhibition, curated by André Breton at the gallery of National art in Mexico.was

This does not apply to square with the study of the most important experts in the painting, the historian of the German Helga Prignitz-Poda, which ensures that the work in the sale, it is not authentic: “oh, Frida painted on wood! There is nothing more to say”, he explains. “This work is just as wrong as many others. The manufacturer or owner that I contacted had a few years ago, the plant in Mexico. Not to mention, in my opinion, on the painting, but very good to know,” adds the expert.

In fact, one of the most suspicious in this case is Brian Ivon Jones, an expert in retirement, has worked for Sotheby ‘s and Christie’ s, which the owner called, the authenticity of the box appeared. Ivon Jones is an expert in jewelers, as it is Simon de Pury recalls in his book The auctioneer: adventures in art-market (Turner). This newspaper sought the records signed by the appraiser, but it was impossible to reach him. The dealer ended in the realization that the study of Ivon-delivered to Jones, stated that it “review, because it is not a specialist in the painter”.

From the trust of the museums Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, to ensure the Mexican institution responsible for ensuring that the heritage of the two artists, and, ultimately, the judges are particularly qualified to determine the authorship of the works of the marriage-years that the box go through to be lost or destroyed. And warn you that you have realized that the counterfeits in circulation in the market. In particular, last year they had a record of a movement, in order to confirm that a private contract of purchase and sale of the alleged work in the UK.

“Fakes are always wrapped in a mystery, the stories convoluted and hard to verify, with characters who are dead or cannot be traced at all,” says James Oles, professor of art history at the American University, Wellesley College and an expert on Frida Kahlo. Ignacio Marquez Rodiles, the hypothetical mediator for the return of the work to Mexico, died in 2001 without issue. Naya Garci Crespo, his wife and the police, for the exhibition in Poland, died a decade later. The collector of Cesar Millan Tamayo, still there is a trace in the circles of Mexican art.

The experts consulted for this report identified differences in the at least one detail of the work is a comparison with the official photos. In the painting, the figure of death, is a robotic hand, a lock of the hair of the character of Frida. The tuft of hair don’t fell like and the robot arm does not seem to have the same dock. However, the experts point to the need of the owner to carry out a survey to work. Rafael Matos Moctezuma, founder of the first auction house to appreciate Mexican and an expert with more than thirty years of experience, he has touched dozens of alleged works of Kahlo, says, “along with Rivera and Dr. Atl, is the Mexican artist with the most fake on the market.” On the other hand, believes that Matos The wounded table it is an oil painting on canvas, not on the table: “a table of these dimensions weighs horrors”.