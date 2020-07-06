- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood postpone Facebook concert, are quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure Fox News
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Quarantine, Cancel Web Shows After Possible COVID-19 Exposure Yahoo Entertainment
- Garth Brooks set to stream virtual concert KENS 5: Your San Antonio News Source
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Postpone Facebook Concert Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure PEOPLE
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood ‘Fine’ After Their Camp’s Possible COVID-19 Exposure MSN Money
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...