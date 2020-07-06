Girl miracle 6 years in jail for touch 8 musical instruments

In Chinaone girl Prodigy which won thousands of social network users play 8 musical instruments; in addition, this talent, his voice is another additional item that small is still growing in popularity.

In girloriginally from East Chinapleased with hundreds of users in social networks through music and his gentle voice.

Girl Zhou Zhaoyan can play up to 8 musical instruments

“I can play eight toolsbass, maraca, electric guitar, classical guitar, guitar, traditional drum, cleaning rod and piano. I can sing when I play guitar”. Zhou Zhaoyan.

In girl it was a little over three years ago, when he began learning to play the guitar by his father. Since then, practicing every day.

“Once, we played a song when we were on vacation. I remembered, of course, that song was the Fish Leong’s Worship. When I was girlI couldn’t make the sounds clear, but couldn’t remember the words and melody of the song, when we returned home. She practices for about a thousand. hours per year, that still was about 3 thousand. hours in total “. Zhou Jingwei, father Zhou Zhaoyan.

The girl is already a hit on the network

Photo: screenshot | Video: Reuters

In girl six years, from the city China Nanjing, touched hearts around the world in the midst of a pandemic COVID-19 video distributed over the Internet.

One of her movies, and sings “Fly Me to the Moon” was viewed over five million times online.

“In music this is the best of all my dreams”. Zhou Zhaoyan.

Zhou became viral immediately after her parents posted a video sings and plays guitar on platforms such as YouTube and Bilibili.

Channel miu miu sunglasses Guitargirl, received more than 200 thousand followers.

Video girl Prodigy was published and reviews world stars as Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

In addition, several musiciansboth professional and Amateur, have made versions of their materials.

Prior to that, the girl-wonder, music is fun

“It’s funny, because as I said to my father, I can learn new things. If I forgot some part of the melody, come back to it once or twice. If I forget again, my father, help me to remember. Continue to train. I won’t give up”. Zhou Zhaoyan.

Many people see a brilliant musical career to Zhou Zhaoyan in the future. But girl a miracle with a guitar in his hands, says he wants only to keep the goal simple and clean, how it all began. That is, in order to brighten the days of people and bring a smile to their face music.

Reuters Information

