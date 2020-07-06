Invent choreography for the dance “La Chona”; the criticize networks

The Digital Millennium

“Chona“it is a classic topic in Mexico because of their musical preferences personally, the melody, the popular Los Tucanes de Tijuanais known throughout the country, either for his rhythm or grace of your letter, but no one remains indifferent when listening to your first sentence: “I will Tell the story of a famous person… “.

This song presented on the disc You have charmed my heart (1995) norteño band, won the relevance of this Sunday on social networks after it aired a video of a group of factors of influence and dance on the theme with a choreography very modern, the not like the majority of internet users.

The unpopular recording, the influencer was made by Iván Martínezwho referred to themselves as “your Ken of social media” and has more than 4 million followers on TikTok. Two other guys appear, which are not labeled like in the video.

The reactions to the video of the outrage were, as Users will not be tolerated a song that dances have been adapted with the respective uids, and the hand on the waist, so different.

The choreography tiktoker The Chona and other ways for you to give up something in the eyes. — Thomas. Oh, I’m not. (@SWEET3RPLACE_) 5. July 2020

What the young people already flooded T*kT*k with videos dance Chona? — Edvardo (@Lalo_tweet) 5. July 2020

Had not seen, a country unites to defend as they are now, chona. — Nashεїз (@Na_shhhh) 5. July 2020

Imagine dancing with a wey chona and start biting the catch and pull the tongue ladito ???????? https://t.co/USeHdUZhQU — Lola Bunny (@aimeelopeza) 5. July 2020

If you recognize that the dance of TikTok “La Chona” is the disaster this month? — DraContaminada (@DraContaminada) 5. July 2020

