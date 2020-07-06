Joy, Jesse & Joy, says it plans to have a baby with his wife

View this post on Instagram

Music is my way to Express myself with you. I shared them on each side, and the walls of my life through it. The most valuable thing in my life, that is, but I’m holding is my family, my intimacy, and I really appreciate what you and my colleagues in the music industry (colleagues, media, and Newspapers) have always respected. I would like to share with you, this news is so beautiful and important in my life, until the day when this day would come, but there are those who, lady, distorting information. As a child I saw sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people amándose consent for me is love, regardless of genre. And despite the fact that I never thought my love life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met, and love took us by surprise. In the beginning it was difficult for two GOOD that we have reached our destination. But, in addition to fear and what they have to say, I opened a hand full of my happiness. Today my wife and I are expecting our first baby, child, beautiful, that, thank God, full of life and health. I do music, and when I stand before my dear comrades, the press is talking about it with my job, no more, no less. I’ll be who decides when and how much to share of my personal life and in the life of the world, as what I have done to date. I love each and everyone of you and thank them endlessly ❤