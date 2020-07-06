Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and the “memes”, which left your presidential ambitions

Kanye West had already spoken of it, their political intentions in the past (photo: Screenshot)

If this 2020 is not enough news, surprise, the announcement of Kanye West at the 4. July has stunned leave the world. His intention was candidacy for the presidency of the United States, the musician and entrepreneur also reiterated his political vocation, which was manifested already on several occasions.

To show your support Donald Trump until recently, an incompatibility quarrel run-in with their ideal, the musical, chose the treat, the most important policy of his country it celebrates to surprise the Declaration of independence, the public opinion.

The musician is married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 (photo: Screenshot)

“Now we need to build the promise of America by trusting in God, unify our vision and our future. I am running for President of the United States” the announcement on your social networks-with the slogan “2020 VISION”.

Kanye and could)his campaign slogan “Vision 2020” (photo: Screenshot

Kanye and Trump was the subject of study by specialists, to tell the description of your self as “rogue States”, and with a tendency, what you are thinking, without consideration. In the year 2016, in the middle of a concert, the rapper said that “if the vote have voted for Trump’; a few days later he went with honors in the Trump Tower in New York city.

With his song Your Vs The People, 2018, the West, showed his support for the President: “I know that Obama sent into the sky / but since trump has won, it proved that he could be President,”

The family of the wife of rapper has several seasons of their hit reality show (photo: Screenshot)

In the theme, the artist mentioned that she does not agree with some decisions of the representative, but that “fighting for the people” what the indignation of other rappers that Snoop Dogg.

A utopian future, according to the Internet users (photo: Screenshot)

In the same year, the creative designer sneakers the President in the Oval Office for a conversation about the prison system and the violence visited on the, dressed in the red cap campaign with the now legendary Make America Great Againon this occasion, he criticized the democratic party, called the hero, to the representatives and gave a speech, where he presented it as a kind of father figure: “My parents separated, so I have a lot of male energy in my house. Besides, I’m married to anyone whose family has a lot of male energy, even if it is great”

Kim Kardashian was involved in several scandals (photo: Screenshot)

But in the last month, the more media, the defenders Trump gave back during the protests for the murder of George Floydwhere he saw bent, feet in silence, and mingle with the people in Chicago.

All of the sisters of Kim, are the personalities of the fashion and entertainment (photo: Screenshot)

The announcement of the nomination of the man of Kim Kardashian released after a few days, Elon Muskthe millionaire, the President of Tesla and SpaceX, and the rapper -who a few years ago are great friends met in private and gives guesses about what they were: the tycoon of the technology was the first of its support for the future application of the musicians.

Kim was described as frivolous and banal (photo: Screenshot)

So this year could end with the arrival of Kim Kardashian and her family in the White housea fact which could be taken, fetched from the far-fiction reality-show.

In politics, bi-partisan United States, which can make it possible for a candidate, I have the highest post with the necessary support and a good campaign, it is not at all far-fetched application of the interpreter Stronger, to whom is the mighty Elon Musk already has his full support.

The famous has)in a number of publications with very little clothing (photo: Screenshot

Social networks have it you and have already filled in with the memes, the show, the unique pair of occupied the highest office of your countryand one of the most powerful in the world. So I already maginado have would be, as it were, to the arrival of Kanye, accompanied by a glamorous and controversial entourage.

Kim already had the legendary Jackie Kennedy, first lady in the year 2017 (photo: Screenshot)emulates

A point to note is that the Kardashian clan has millions of followers and a fandom exceptional keeps the slope of each movement made, and could well be mobilised to get a large part of the voters for your support.

This idea is feasible and to show Donald Trump, who before reaching the White house, he came to the tv and it was so mediated by the media as the West family.

A possible first lady and star of the reality shows (photo: Screenshot)

The Kardashian’s have always bet very strong, but no one would expect you to be so powerful, so have to wait to see until next November 3, if your man appears to be the name actually on the ballot in the United States.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Kanye West announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States

Kanye West a Fund for the daughter of George Floyd to go to college can be created

For this reason, Kanye West was in a prison in Houston