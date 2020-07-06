Kanye West says that he will run for President, but in reality, it has taken no step

(CNN) — Entering the ballot will not be Yeezy.

Kanye West said on Saturday that a candidate for President in the elections of the United States by 2020, a challenge, and appear to be coming face-to-face with the President, Donald Trump.

“Now we need to build the promise of America by trusting in God, unify our vision and our future,” tweeted West. “I’m running for President of the United States! # 2020VISION”.

West tweeted his plans days after the publication of a new song and announce a new album with the title “God’s Country” (“Land of God”).

The fan immediately tuitearon your support for the musicians and the business magnate, who has a history of promoting itself and its projects with political statements.

Up to now, it seems, the West has no intention to run for President.

With the elections only four months away, the West would still need to be with the Federal elections Commission, to submit, to collect which a campaign platform to to provide enough signatures, the vote for November, and more.

No more the time has come to stand as an independent candidate in many States.

Even so, I, at least, a backrest is remarkable. The ceo of Tesla, Elon Musk, who has been photographed recently with the West, with responded to his tweet: “you Have all my support!”

Kim Kardashian West also retuiteó the announcement of her husband with an emoji of the American flag.

The announcement of the West is not the first time that makes a mockery of the idea of running for ” President of the United States.

West said it first, that will run for President on the MTV Video Music Awards 2015. He ended his acceptance speech for the award for Video Vanguard say that it would run until 2020. But in January 2019, tweeted “2024“ apparently, delay your plans.

In an interview in may 2018 with Charlamagne tha God, West said that, if you ran your platform, the campaign of trump and, perhaps, the principles of Bernie Sanders would be“. That would be my mix”.

In recent years, the West, and lost fans will Trump won for your support of votes. The West regularly on Twitter his admiration for the President, he put a cap of “Make America Great Again” (“Making America great again”) and visited the Oval Office.

However, recently broke with the President in relation to the movement of Black matter, and the protests Lives against police brutality and racial injustice.

In June, the West of 2 million dollars donated to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, three black people were killed in incidents with the police.