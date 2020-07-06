Kimberly Flores you can enjoy a day swimming and sunbathing, with revealing bikini pink rich

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
14


Monterrey, Nuevo Len.- The model and singer Kimbrly Flowers he put aside disputes, in order to give to a couple of videos on their social networks, where, presumably, all of its beauty with little clothing.

Through Their Stories Instagram, the wife of the singer Edwin moon dej while you watch a as sunny in the pool, while wearing a flirty bikini of pink color.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here