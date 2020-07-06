Lali Espósito have used Sunday to listen to Rosalia and the “dancing house” (in the top Deportivo)

Radio Mitre Show

5 Jul 2020 20:58

The singer made a revolution in social networking, sharing of audiovisual material in which danzo in the rhythm of Spain.

With the help of social networking Lali Espósito surprised his fans by posting on his personal account Instagramwhat a total of 7.7 million followersthe video, which appeared, dancing to the rhythm of the musician the Spanish Rosalia.

“I Sunday I have pasta and dancing in the house… #??? great @Rosalia.vt u @travisscott Choreographic beauty @florjazminpe good Sunday to all!!!”was that she wrote the singer beside the audiovisual content.

Neither had a good publication their fans used to give a “like” and besides, they left comments, all kinds of communication.

“Hermosaaaaa”, “You’re beautiful mujerrrr”, “Diosaaa”, “It’s good”there were some posts that users have left.

Lali Espósito, black top and short (ceñidísimo) Jean: “the Flow of the sun”

Postcards from Lali Espósito look super comfortable and radiant: “Madrid”

The singer had to travel to work in Spain but he took the opportunity to stay active in social networks, and thus to communicate with your supporters regularly during the pandemic.

Reduction of risk in the country immediately after the collapse phase, the translator of the Paseo through the city streets, and shared it with their fanatics. “Madrid”the singer wrote next to emoji heart in the publication, transmitted through Instagram. Quickly fans responded to photo. Within a few minutes photos, gained influence and created more than 180 thousand “like”.

Video: Instagram @lalioficial.

Escuchá Radio Mitre all day, leave click here.

If you want to hear 100 to leave, click here.