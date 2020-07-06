Leo – Monday, 6. July 2020: you will always be ready for an unexpected invitation | horoscopes Leo

News astrological: Today, Monday, may 6. July 2020, the planets mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and the moon, Pluto continues to decline.

If there is enmity problems between friends, relatives, colleagues or neighbours – you will be voting and agreements. The vicissitudes suffered in the past, a product of misunderstandings and hasty gestures are forgotten today behind.

An unexpected situation in a public place put you on the path to prosperity and with the cosmic influence, which is widely used today, in your character, sharpen your intuition and are able to do the things in your site that attracts to you of money and love of this Monday.

Love

It is your moment of voting and agreement, because, in this Phase should be nothing unclear between the two. Away from your spirit of obfuscation at the time of the dialogue with your partner and benefit from the excellent location of the astral these days, is to raise the awareness and touch the deepest fibers of your inner being.

Health

Your nervous system is put to the test with the great changes in the situation, you need to make to this day. Your previous experience and the ability to deal with life in more optimistic are the keys with which you want the health, the.

Work

You need to be very careful when discussing personal matters with colleagues, because you could say, a little uncomfortable, a boss or supervisor. Once you put everything in order, there are no reasons to worry.

Money and assets

You will receive encouraging news about a trip, or management of money, as well as the possibility of payment of an overdue account. You’re on a good path to economic recovery and now the money starts to circulate.