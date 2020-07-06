Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-joy fighting for their lives

USA, Los Angeles.- All
strip allies Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios announced
the first full trailer (The New Mutants, film based
in the popular series spin-off X-Men. Action horror film and
arrival in theaters coming April 3rd.
Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-joy
stars as young mutants, who begin to define the scope of their
the incident, horrific. Williams, as the Scottish mutant
Wolfsbane can turn into a wolf that she thinks it’s satanic.
Taylor-joy interpreterpath mutants Russian Magician who has a great power of the sorcerer
once “killed 18 men, one after another.”
They are joined by Charlie Heaton, as
Cannonball, Henry as Many as sunspots, Blu hunt, like a Mirage, and Alice Braga as his
teacher Cecilia Reyes. Five young mutants that appeared in scary
a psychiatric hospital against his will, and he must use his new powers
to run, and to fight for his life.
The Director of The Fault in Our Stars
Josh Boone led the new Mutants, starting from the script written for him and
Knate Lee. Along with other movies X-Men, New Mutants, distributed
initially, only 20th Century Fox to be released last year; he was
led their release date on April 3, after the purchase of Fox
from Disney.
Recall that The New Mutants is the latest X-Men movie under
care seals 20th Century Fox. According to media reports, this production will come
on the big screen with elements that differ from the original series
familiar characters and privy to the details terrible that
they hide behind their skills.