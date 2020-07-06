Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-joy fighting for their lives

USA, Los Angeles.- All

strip allies Disney Studios, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios announced

the first full trailer (The New Mutants, film based

in the popular series spin-off X-Men. Action horror film and

arrival in theaters coming April 3rd.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-joy

stars as young mutants, who begin to define the scope of their

the incident, horrific. Williams, as the Scottish mutant

Wolfsbane can turn into a wolf that she thinks it’s satanic.

Taylor-joy interpreterpath mutants Russian Magician who has a great power of the sorcerer

once “killed 18 men, one after another.”

They are joined by Charlie Heaton, as

Cannonball, Henry as Many as sunspots, Blu hunt, like a Mirage, and Alice Braga as his

teacher Cecilia Reyes. Five young mutants that appeared in scary

a psychiatric hospital against his will, and he must use his new powers

to run, and to fight for his life.

The Director of The Fault in Our Stars

Josh Boone led the new Mutants, starting from the script written for him and

Knate Lee. Along with other movies X-Men, New Mutants, distributed

initially, only 20th Century Fox to be released last year; he was

led their release date on April 3, after the purchase of Fox

from Disney.

Recall that The New Mutants is the latest X-Men movie under

care seals 20th Century Fox. According to media reports, this production will come

on the big screen with elements that differ from the original series

familiar characters and privy to the details terrible that

they hide behind their skills.