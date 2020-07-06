Manelyk of ‘Acapulco Shore’ makes tremble Instagram with colorful bikini

Acapulco, Guerrero.- The stunning model and singer Manelyk González do not hesitate, shows very light clothing in your social networks, if you visit a beach.

Just as it is your last stories Instagram where is dej view of Acapulco with a small and revealing bikini in the colors.

You will be interested: Do you remember Hiroshi? Triunf in projects for Televisa, is still in the music and works in CFE

The small size of the clothes of the participants Acapulco Shore to observe allows us to every one of your curves from two different angles.

You can also read: From the beach, Chiquis Rivera pleases his fans with a seductive red bikini

As expected, Manelyk I got was bombarded with comments on your ms 9.8 Million Followers the halagaron.

Source: Instagram @manelyk_oficial