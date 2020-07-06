Marjorie de Sousa miss problems with Julin Gil, and can be seen in bikinazo

Mexico City.- Since a few weeks, Marjorie de Sousa he has the main role in a strong court battle against her former spouse, Julin Gilto snatch the parental rights of the small Matas.

However, this was not an obstacle for the Venezuelan 40 years engalanara your account Instagram with a photo, on which he shows how with a sunny to get a tan.

You can also read: Do you remember Hiroshi? Triunf in projects for Televisa, is still in the music and works in CFE

He did this by a flirty, bikini white the let us a glimpse into their increbles charms, in addition to a in close proximity glance at the Freckles that both characterize it.

You will be interested: From the beach, Chiquis Rivera pleases his fans with a seductive red bikini

As expected, Marjorie de Sousa received an avalanche of responses and comments, the full of love on the part of ms 6.4 Million Followers the social network

Source: Instagram @marjodsousa