Miley Cyrus defies censorship in Instagram with the brave photo

Though Miley Cyrus don’t care to teach your body bold photos on social networks, at this time, the singer defies censorship in Instagram a photograph in which appears the left breast.

The photo, taken after her appearance on the show Marc Jacobs Fashion Week in new York, was given by the artist himself, along with a message even more difficult. “Swipe to the right. But quickly, because Instagram will finally fall off soon this publication”, – he wrote.

Miley showed three photos in social networks, the latter of which is likely to be the cause of future censorship, although a few hours before its publication post already collected almost two million likes.

Photo: Splash News/The Grosby Group