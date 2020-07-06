Model with Down syndrome is a part of Gucci Beauty – News-broadcast

Ellie Goldsteina young model 18 years with Down Syndromelashes, the new image for the mask, ‘L Obscur‘ the Gucci. Here we inform you about all the details.

We recommend: What is the syndrome?

The modeling world has changed, and in the course of time and has become more diverse and inclusive. On this occasion, a young model with Down syndrome is positioned as the face of a well-known line of makeup to your face for the launch of a new mascara, ‘L Obscur‘ the Gucci Beauty.

His name is Ellie Golstein and originally comes from Essex. He studied performing arts in the University of Redbridge and is also part of the talent Agency Zebedeewith which he managed to achieve, other brands such as Nike and Vodafoneb.

On Your Account Instagram, Gucci together a series of images of this boy, always a great reaction on the part of the user, who celebrated the inclusion of Goldstain the fashion line.

On the other hand, Ellie Shares in his personal account a variety of pictures, you will see you as a model or a starring role in the headlines of the various news, the support of people with Down Syndrome in a variety of industries.