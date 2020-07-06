Near the sea, Natti Natasha shows her tattoos sports microbikini stamping

Natti Natasha summer is very sexy to share in their social networks pictures where its eye catching pattern stands out with a variety of scenery in the background.

Now fans reguetonera were more than satisfied with the last photo, which was published on your account Instagramin near the sea, with microbikini print and carry on the shoulder a tattoo that is at the height of his stomach. The photos are already more than half a million likes.

Anytime Natti was praised his new single, “What, you didn”which was very successful, thanks to the record that the Dominican Republic recorded during the quarantine.

Red bikini, Chiquis Rivera looks curved, looking at the horizon

In blue leggings, Ana Barbara moves his hips to the beat of one of his successes

Sister Karol G finally leaves bikini bottom neon, and gaining more and more fans