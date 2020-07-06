Netflix is delaying the premiere of biography of Selena Quintanilla-over coronavirus

The premiere was planned for the year 2020, when we celebrate the 25th anniversary luctuoso singer.

Mexico, July 5 (LaOpinión).– Life Selena Quintanilla that is preparing Netflix suffered from the arrival in COVID-19as production stopped him on video for several months, and until now the release date has not been confirmed.

A series of the life of the singer in the title role, an American actress of Mexican and Italian descent, Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead), it was announced that from November 2019.

In this moment he realized that its premiere will happen in the year 2020, when we celebrate the 25th anniversary luctuoso singer.

“It was in October, but he stopped shooting because of a virus. I understand that they resumed work that he had left for two or three months,” said Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, and who authorized together with the family this project.

“Now they will be able to return to work, and another thing that you choose to use original music Selena because they said they wanted to use the voice of a girl who is Selena and music did, but not because it deletes a show,” he said.

During the stay of the products without due to the crisis in health care delayed the process, and doesn’t confirm the release date.

In his account Instagram, the protagonist of the series provided some pictures, which appears different from the singer, from Tell us. The last photo and shared it on February 28.

It was in the film that estelarizó Jennifer Lopez, which tells the story of a girl Fayetteville that you can realize your dream in music platform streaming will be life and career until his death.

THE MUSEUM IS CLOSED

Increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Texas has delayed plans for a family, the Quintanilla de to open a Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, which is scheduled for July 1.

“Not always we will open the Museum until the end of July, as the rise of the virus, and should be careful,” said Quintanilla.

“We have a changing and (opening) will be in a month. Suzette decided that it was better to wait, and while we’d love to have a nurse monitoring the inlet temperature, can be ordered masks (cubrebocas) to visitors and would not allow groups of more than 10 people, and said, “No, Dad, it’s better to wait'”.

THIS MATERIAL WAS PUBLISHED, HOWEVER, WITH THE WRITTEN CONSENT LAOPINIÓN. VIEW THE ORIGINAL HERE. COPYING IS PROHIBITED.