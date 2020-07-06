New dance of His viral and stimulates the Mexicans on the social networks [VIRAL] – 05/07/2020

performed by Los Tucanes de Tijuana Tik Tok and the social networks, especially on Twitter, you responded to the fact.

Criticism has been widespread in the course of this Sunday of the new choreography this song is widely known in Mexico, and has now sparked a controversy on the internet.

Here we leave some of the reactions of the users on this ‘new dance’.

What do you think?



“The Chona”:

By the reactions on this video. pic.twitter.com/qmW4GdjEYv — Why is it a Trend? (@porkestendencia) 5. July 2020

Chona would turn in his grave if he saw this. pic.twitter.com/HG4Q7SMIWb — Isabel Salas (@isabelsalasv) 5. July 2020

certainly chona to leave, to go to a party, after blowjob the bitch https://t.co/WHNtC4FbRM — bebetossj3 (@betogrimaldiii) 5. July 2020

I die when I see dance, someone like Chona. pic.twitter.com/355H1cBC9P — Magic Mexico (@EnMexicoMagico) 5. July 2020

That lack of respect for the Chona. That lack of respect for the Mexican culture https://t.co/ab7jFKrCAd — Infamous (@_infamous__) 5. July 2020