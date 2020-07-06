New dance of His viral and stimulates the Mexicans on the social networks [VIRAL] – 05/07/2020

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
14


Mexico City.- Three young men that went viral after the ‘innovations’ the dance of the Chona performed by Los Tucanes de Tijuana Tik Tok and the social networks, especially on Twitter, you responded to the fact.

Criticism has been widespread in the course of this Sunday of the new choreography this song is widely known in Mexico, and has now sparked a controversy on the internet.

Here we leave some of the reactions of the users on this ‘new dance’.

What do you think?



