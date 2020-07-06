Of hroe the fight to the grandfather: Latin Lover of her first grandchild enjoys

Mexico City.- The famous exluchador, Victor Resendezbetter known to the cuadriltero so, Latin Loverlives one of the best phases in your life, for a few months before his oldest son, Victor, and gave him the joy of becoming Grandfather.

The son of the famous had his first Son the last 6. May. It seems that Latin Lover is the best of the current Contingency by Covid–19due to that is taken advantage of to the maximum the company is the new member of the Family.

In an interview with TV notesthe athlete coment is more than happy, because the arrival of a baby is always a blessing and a ms in times as uncertain as the current one.

In these almost two months old, already free ms, for the safety of the baby. My wife goes to buy the things offered, I’m going to go do some laps on my job, and I don’t want my grandchildren to run no risk. That is why at first I did not played nor loaded, followed, prefer to take my distance, to not have any problem, but now I joy ms”, seal.

One of the things that ms excited expeleador, was, that the child continues with the tradition of the name victor, since your pap, l, his son and his Grandson you will carry this name with them.

I am very proud of the fact that this baby is Victor IV, because my father, a server, my son, and now the baby is we will call you ACE. Follow the descendants and the last name Resendez is very nice for the whole family”, cont.

