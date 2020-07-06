Raymundo Capetillo, Mexican actor, who is in the hospital for COVID-19

“/> Raymundo Capetillo began as an actor at the end of the 1960s, working in television, film and theatre. Photo: Getty Images

The actor Raymundo Capetillo is in the hospital for coronavirus (COVID-19), this was confirmed by his friend and actress she Laboriel.

Dear friends, Raymundo Capetillo, my brother of the soul, is the approval of the COVID-19, I ask your prayers.” Confirms the actress, she Laboriel.

Up to the moment we have no confirmed information about the state of health the actor, 76 years of age.

Social Networks Raymundo Capetillo don ‘ T have a lot of activities, since its last publication in Instagram was the 21. June 2013. While on Twitter, his last publication was a picture where he appears with actress Ludwika Palette, and the son of the Holy one.

Who is Raymundo Capetillo is?

Raymundo Capetillo began as an actor at the end of the 1960s, working in television, film and theatre.

Raymundo Capetillo She has participated in telenovelas like “Mentir para vivir”, “love wild”, “passion”, “Dreamgirls,” among others.

