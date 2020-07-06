Rob Kardashian 2020: It-Robert Kardashian the Younger brother of the poor from the Kardashians, which does not participate in the reality show

The Kardashian family have become famous, starting in 2007, when it was delivered to his reality show family Keeping Up With The Kardashians, consisting of Kris and Bruce Jenner, parents and their children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

Will later be included as active members of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, juveniles from families that were just some girls when we disrupt the show.

All the sisters are fanatics to share his life on social networks and made reality TV a business center, juicy, allowing them to immediately start your own business and endeavors.

But draws the attention of the public the only character, outside of the family: Rob Kardashian.

This is the only brother of the Kardashian, 33 years and currently is a father of a beautiful girl named Dream.

Currently, there are 18 season of the reality-and Rob Kardashian has ceased to appear at 7. season, leaving the scene is casual and nothing more.

It seems that Rob at some point in their life decided to put first the physical and mental health, to move away from the camera and to do after to take care of his daughter.

In addition, left a big influence on his attitude to controversial Blac Chyna, the mother of his daughter. After the break, never to share personal things in their network.

In that case, if not taking part in the reality show family is not earning money, why live Rob Kardashian?

The truth is that Courtney and he is the one who have completed their College careers. Rob studied Business at the University of southern California and over the years they tried to push through some initiatives.

Latest and its main business, well-known brands of clothing Halfwaydead, which develops and sells pants, jackets, shirts, and various accessories, all with a touch extravagant.

According to the portal, Celebrity Net Worth, current prosperity, Rob was about $ 10 million, the product of all that gets in their appearances in several reality shows, family, and the program Rob & China, which gave E!.

