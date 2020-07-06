Scott Disick and Sophia Richie go

2020-07-06 07:30:06

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie, spent Independence Day together, but experts say that would not be together.

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie have been together for Independence Day.

There were a couple that broke up in may after two and a half years of Dating, I really liked the walk along the beach in Malibu on Saturday (07.07.20) before dinner at the restaurant Nobu, and then down the other. activities on the beach key.

However, experts insisted that the pair did not combine.

A source told People magazine: “[Scott and Sofia] I spent the whole day in Malibu.

“They seemed happy, but more like that of the romantics”.

– A couple occurs a few weeks after it became known that Sofia, now 21, was a “wound” due to the fact that the star, 37, met her former partner, Courtney Kardashian, which has children Mason, 10 years old, Penelope. The Council of seven and five years.

The source said: “[Sofia is] another service interruption.

“It was a serious relationship, not adventure, and it was there that Scott in some difficult moments.

“It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Courtney, but still very young and gets so much attention. Will be very good.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Scott and Courtney are just “best friends” after its separation from 2015, what happened after nearly a decade of light.

In may, former partner, has spent time in Utah with his offspring, happy birthday 37 from Scott, and sources say that the couple is “very fun”.

The source said: “Kourtney and Scott will have fun with children in Utah, and the kids want that make family travel times. Scott, I’m so glad he and Courtney are so nice and easy with her. Strangely, for all the others, but not for them. In fact, like best friends.”

Keywords: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian

Return to the channel