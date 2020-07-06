Sebastián Rulli is celebrating you in advance of your birthday, along with Angelique Boyer | last

Elizabeth Gonzalez

The actor also explained, why will not be able to celebrate, in addition to the actress in her birthday number 45

After celebrating the 32 years of the life of

Angelique Boyer,

Last 4. July,

Sebastián Rulli

decided to bring to the front that celebrate your birthday Number 45, so that the social networks shared romantic photos with his girlfriend.

“¡¡We celebrated our birthday!!!! Thanks to tod@s for which we wish each other so cute and the good wishes and especially my #Rullinaticas loved that she sent us this delicious cake,” wrote the actor at the foot of his publication of Instagram, which also showed the the original gift.

The actor used his publication to explain why he had decided to advance his hero’s birthday, by ensuring that nothing made him happier than with the woman he loved.

“@angeliqueboyer morning, the shooting is all day today so it was time to ask for our desires. 1 more year of life and what is better than to meet with 11&11. The 6. July is my birthday, so I celebrate tomorrow you!”, the gentleman, we see soon-to-be in ‘The dragon attached’.

The message that he was the actor on Instagram did not go unnoticed by the the main character from ‘Empire of Lies’, who immediately wrote: “oh, What a rich cake!! It is full of love! As in these days of sky my! I love you @sebastianrulli Many thanks to all, especially to all the friends from different countries, the us and fill us with love! Thank you.”

The cake with the celebrities celebrated their birthday is the equivalent of a small the fact that his loyal fans have sent you, to blow where they ask you, you to the candles, so that your wishes become a reality. So far, the publication of the galán has more than 200 thousand “likes” and hundreds of messages from fans and celebrities.

Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer

one of the couples are more stable, and loved the world of show business, and in fact, the next September, when they celebrate their sixth

Anniversary of Dating.