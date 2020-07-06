Songs that were made famous by TikTok

TikTok turned into app quarantine. Who had no account ended staying for modeling problems, to dance and have fun, creating funny scenes. Such is the power of this application only, what even determines which song will be a hit, and that goes unnoticed.

Song for business is not make famous on the radio, then go for cars and clubs, in each of the houses, but they make themselves felt in TikTok, become popular, and no longer can dismiss a lot of what you are trying.

In the case of ‘Old Town Road’, the theme of We Lil X next to Billy ray Cyrus (and even the version with the RM BTS). The theme took place almost unnoticed, had not yet begun to use the stars of this platform with “you Challenge”. What happened after is history. He did no more and no less than two awards “Grammy”, and he managed to stop in for 17 weeks, as the single most sold in the United States.

After this song, many others have become a trend thanks to the TikTok. Here are some of the most popular:

Surfaces – Sunday Best

The sound is Lo-fi Duo and positive philosophy” that passes turned this song into another success of the platform, a year after its release: “Feeling good, like I should” (I feel good, as it should) is the letters that we can hear how he said TikTok. The single was certified gold in Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand and the United States.

Doja Cat – So Say

This single from the second disc of the rapper Doja Cat has also gained popularity thanks to the TikTok. In particular, after tiktokera Lee Sharpe to do a dance with him, which went viral. The song began to position themselves at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US mix, where Nicki Minaj, and the first two raperas reach a position so high in this list.

Jawsh685 – Laxed (Siren Beat)

This YouTube user that has been creating beats for platforms ever could have imagined the success which has been his musical base in TikTok or Jason Derulo is used in one of his songs.

Supalonely – Benee feat. GUS Dapperton

This single, artist, new Zealand Benne revolution, fully TikTok, proceeding to overcome 6.900 million hits in March. The real madness. The topic is already made up the certificate of Platinum in New Zealand, Canada and Australia. Only 20 years old and has already won the admiration of yourself Elton John.