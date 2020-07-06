Sophie Turner wanders through the streets of Los Angeles, soon gave birth to

United States.- Just a few weeks to give birth to her first child, British actress Sophie Turner is proud of her babybump, Walking in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, singer Joe Jonas and surprises still so active a pregnancy as far.

It’s not the only time the main character of Game of Thrones we see strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, as has been noticed in the lens of the camera, walking with their parents or husband’s parents.

You are now subscribed to notification Messages! Now you can configure notifications hooded

Recently, 03 Jul, to be precise, Sophie was last seen walking through Los Angeles, and these images became a hit on social networks, where Internet users have noted that big belly and, according to some local media, will give Lou at the end of this month of July or the beginning of next month August.

In the photos, Sophie is getting dressed to save dress in white, walking next to Joe Jonas, who wears clothes, and comfortable with parents, Sally and Andrew Turner, and his two companions.

In a recent video interview with Conan O’brien, Sophie said that in these days of quarantine is not touched at all, because this is a man who does not love, when to get out of it, so it was not so difficult, the isolation.