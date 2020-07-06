The actor of the Broadway’s Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus to the 41 years | culture and entertainment | Edition America

The actor of the Broadway shows, Nick lamb died this Sunday due to complications arising from the coronavirus after more than three months in a hospital in Los Angeles.

“My dear husband died this morning. His family, which for him surrounded, in the love, to sing and to pray, as it came gently out of this world,” wrote his wife, Amanda Kloots on a social networking site only a few days after the announcement that the actor had tested negative to the test of COVID-19 but with serious consequential illnesses.