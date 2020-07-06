The Broadway star, Nick lamb, dies at the age of 41 after a long battle against the coronavirus

The actor of the Broadway’s Nick Cordero, famous for his role in ‘waitress’ and ‘Rock of Ages’, has died at the age of 41 after a long battle against the coronavirus. The death of the artist, the in the hospital for 3 months and he had a amputation of the leg after infection with the virus, it was announced this Sunday by his wife, Amanda Kloots.

“My dear man he died this morning“wrote Kloots in a release of Instagram. “I was surrounded by singing of the love of your family, and to pray, as he was leaving, easy on earth.”

Last week in a statement to ‘CBS This Morning’, the woman had reported that lamb must a double-lung transplant. “A 99% chance that you will need in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want,” said Kloots. “That is very far away and many things for Nick to be a candidate for it.”

The wife of the actor, he held both the friends and followers of her husband on his state of health since he was admitted. First, lamb was diagnosed with Pneumoniabut after I confirmed this to be a test of coronavirus infection.