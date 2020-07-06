The death of the composer Ennio Morricone

A few days ago had a broken femur and died on the biomedical campus in Rome after the fall.

The musicians and the Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died in the night of 5 to 6. July at the age of 91 years in Rome after suffering a fall. A few days ago had broken femur and died on the biomedical campus of the capital, according to Il Messaggero.

Since 1946, Morricone more than 100 classical pieces and more than 400 works for cinema and television, composed, and since the 1970s has been one of the world’s most respected composers.

In 2006, he received an Oscar of honor” for his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music” and in the year 2016, The 8 most hate” in Latin America) was awarded the Oscar for best film music for the film ‘the Hateful Eight’ (‘The hateful eight’ in Spain, ‘by Quentin Tarantino.

Among his soundtracks for the films highlights from “the good, the bad and the ugly’, ‘To his’ time ‘ (‘once Upon a time in the West” in Latin America), ‘The professional’, ‘once Upon a time in America’, ‘the legend of the pianist on the ocean’, ‘Django unchained’ (‘Django without chains” in Latin America) and ‘Malèna’, among many other.

During his career he also won three Grammy awards, three Golden Globes, six BAFTAS, ten prizes David de Donatello, and 11 Nastro d’argento, delivered by the National Union of Italian journalists-Film.

On 26 February, 2016, he was a star, number 2574 in the walk of fame of Hollywood. On the 27th of December, 2017, he was awarded as a knight of the Grand cross of the order of merit of the Italian Republic, the second highest rank of the order of chivalry is more important in the country.