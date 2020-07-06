The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Switch available for Nintendo | Video games

Trails of Cold Steel III offers players to plunge into amazing world full of intrigue and emotions. You can embarcarán on an amazing journey through the new territory recently expanded Ereboniawhere you will meet new people and meet old friends of the franchise.

Tracking trends Trials series, the deep history connected with the list of characters is amazing, and the combat system is complex, which is the result of years, creating a role-playing game.

It’s been almost a year and a half after the civil war ereboniana and a lot has changed since then: the positions of the countries, the internal politics of the Empire, and even life Rean Schwarzer. Shadows of the past, caused the embers, that give life to the new chief. After graduating from the military Academy Saw, Rean became an instructor campus branch, “Rails”, new Academy, which will not take to reach the close-UPS.

It is where you can set the remote a new Class VII, in order to lead a new generation of heroes into the unknown future. Though the thing is in a quiet area, in the now infamous organization Ouroboros remains confabulando with a new plan that will plunge the whole continent into war… or worse.

NIS America for the distribution The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III for Nintendo Switch which was developed Nihon Falcom Corporation and is already available on the platform the big N with free demo in their digital store. The game will be in English and Japanese with subtitles in English and French.

Welcome to the new Class VII: Explore the new territories of the Empire, a new Chapter, and you will be able to meet up with old friends. Enjoy an epic story that has evolved over the three games, and that will satisfy old and new players.

Also includes an introduction online for the new players understand why the story so far, and relief that everyone can enjoy in the world Trails of Cold Steel.

Radius threats, with which you can get on step with a combat system that was perfected over many decades. Added functions, such as Courage or Break the order of the System, encounter a whole new world of possibilities in battle.