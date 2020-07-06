Together with her friend, Mara Len fans enchanted with tremendous photo on the table

Mexico City.- The exintegrante of Playa Limbo, Mara Lenon your account Instagram I shared an impressive picture, in which he was seen smiling in the company of your dog.

It should be recalled that the singer in the past, that was very absent, as from the captivity, the benefit to his parents to visit, and from social networks.

You will be able to interest you: After winning the coronavirus, actress, Televisa back to the hospital for a paro cardaco

If the dog loves it too, Yes I love… I send you kisses from the language,” he wrote.

For the moment, his last publication with only an hour, it managed to increase the amount of 24 TEUR 805 ‘I like‘in addition to 228 comments, not a good read on inter-actions of the fans.

You can also read: A member of the ‘neighbours’ to the villain in “I give life”: How is the career of this actress from Televisa

Source: Instagram of @sargento Leon