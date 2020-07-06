Tragic deaths in Disney: Cameron Boyce, Sebastian Athié

The death of Sebastian Athié is in addition to the other figures of the youth, which is part of the Disney family (photo: file)

After the recent death of Sebastian Athié this Saturday, 4. July, the Disney world has been mourning dresssince his death, the histrión of 24 years, and the supporters of the productions of “the house of the mouse stunned fans”.

To not have the time, the causes of death of the participant of the series confirmed, O11CEbut his departure was not the only one that was given to young members or former members of the producer.

Tragedies, sicknesses, and addictions some of the aspects that have surrounded the death of the ‘young Disney in the decades that give rise to a “black legend” surrounding the study of film and television.

Bobby Driscollpopular character Disney in the 40s, was found dead on 30. March 1968 at the age of 30 years. The participants from Film classics such as Song of the south, In my heart and Treasure islandalso, the model animation for the first house productions, film and lent their voice for the film Peter Pan 1953.

Oscar young people in the year 1950, and after the success of the work, in puberty, triggered his addiction to drugs, leading to an acute myocardial infarction, the it cost the lives of. The consumption of substances carried Bobby to serve time in prison and was also in a rehab center. When he died, he was buried in a grave for the poor, like his body, was not evident in the beginning. Only to the mother, the help of Disney was looking for, at the end of the year, 1969, it was known that she remains.

Known for his role as Michael Banks in the iconic Mary Poppins and their participation in The grandfather is crazythe young British actor Matthew Garber died in June 1977 at the age of 21 years after suffering a necrotic-hemorrhagic pancreatitis, derived from the consumption of bad meat in India.

His family ruled out that his death was not in connection with the use of drugs, so that your image is affected by scandals. He was the son of parents, players, and in 2004, he was awarded with the posthumous title Legend Disney. He also participated in the Band The three lives of Thomasina.

Bridgette Andersen, the protagonist of the film The Parent Trap II, the world premiere in Disney Channel in July 1986 he died in 1997 at the age of 21 from an overdose of opioidsprescription drugs for the pain. The actress, who also appeared on the tapes Savannah Smiles in the year 1982, and To Remember a summersaw, reduce the offers to the dependence of cocaine developed, and eventually led to his death.

In the year 2003 and after some time in depression, as a result of the scarcity of work, Jonathan Brandis tried to take his own life at the age of 27 years, to hang in your homeand although a friend found him and called the emergency room, he was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

Brandis for the voice of the character of Mozenrath was in Aladdin”s Arabian Adventures: Magic Makersa Disney production; although it is most remembered for his portrayal of Bastian in The neverending story 2.

The participants of the film of 1995 Tom and Huckand in the vicinity of a score of ribbons to his young age, Brad Renfro died of an overdose of heroin and morphine at the age of 25 years in your Department, in Los Angeles in the year 2008. His career seemed very promising, until the substance came abuse to a stop to dry.

Lee Thompson Young was found dead a gunshot wound to itself in his Los Angeles home on August 19, 2013, at the age of 29 years. He is remembered as part of the cast of the film Johnny Tsunami and, as a teenager, as the main character of the series Disney Channel The Famous Jett Jackson.

He also played in Friday Night Lights. The actor had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, by taking medication, and before his death, an episode of depression had.

Small was a member of the Mickey-Mouse-Club from 1993 to 1995, the next values of figures of note in the pop as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Goslingbut Check ‘Tate’ Lynche not, ran with the same luck, as he was found dead in his apartment in New York in December 2015, at the age of 34 years.

Your Roommate found his body on Sunday, when the police of New York offered no further information about the case in which, months later, it was known that the actor suffered from severe alcoholism that led to his death.

Another member of the Disney Channel, Michael Galeota, was found dead by a friend at the age of 31 in January 2016 in his home in Californiathis is due to a heart disease that afflicted him.

Galeota in the series The Jersey andn, which had the role of Nick Easier. In spite of the fact that he is not also other roles as extraordinary, it was very well remembered by the public.

Michael Mantenuto is shot with a firearm on Board of your car to 35 years in April 2017 in Des Moines, Washington. The players hockey on the ice, he was in the biographical film from Disney Miracle2004), where she played the star-Olympian Jack O Callahan, In his career as an actor a few more titles and after she enlisted in the army of the United States.

Only in July 2019, Cameron Boyce died 20 years after the seizure while I was asleepthe disease, of course. The actor took part alongside Adam Sandler in the movie Big Kids and acted in the series Jessie.

His last work was in the series Disney Channel Descendantsthat tells the company the story of the children of the legendary villains of the animation. The great future is predicted for the young man finished, suddenly in a tragedy, since the Disney family.

