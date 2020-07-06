U.S. elections: does Kim Kardashian successor Melania trump?

Kanye West announced yesterday that postulará for President of the United States and the news was a trending topic for several minutes. The famous rapper, producer and designer, who a few days ago announced its collaboration with brand Gap, decided to start a career politician not be less than I’m the President!. And if that happens, Kim Kardashian will the new first lady of the United States, changing Melania Trump.

Kayne and Who, if a new pair for President of the USA? (Photo: REUTERS/Allison Joyce).

Who is ready to take this place? Popularity is not enough: it has 178 million followers on Instagramproduct to fame has been a series of Keeping up with the Kardashians. The boudoir, either. In the wardrobe hang of the top brands in the world: Chanel, Dior, Versace, Givenchy, Balenciaga and Balmain, how to name only some. His style is sexy and bold model and body seal made of latex, but also knows to wear elegant appearance lady-like or classic black dress, without any problems.

Kardashian moreover, has great advantage in Melania: very familiar Anna Wintour a powerful magazine editor Vogue which made the girl cover of different magazines (the first Vogue U.S. my husband and I were in 2014). Mrs. Trump only what was possible when she was married to Donald, but never was it’s cover, like the first lady, only to find that it had their their predecessors Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Anna Wintour made her partner the cover of Vogue in 2014. (Photo: Instagram).

How come these Kardashian West in the White House?

