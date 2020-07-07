After the loss of ‘Gatúbela’, show clearly how Eiza González’s skin, another character DC

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
12


Mexico City (Mexico City). – Then that Eiza González lost along with other recognized Actresses fight Zoe Kravitz the role ‘Gatúbela‘for new movie The Batmanemerged as clearly talented Mexican actress in the skin, another character DC: ‘Zatanna’.

Through your account Instagramthe artist known as Bosslogic published edited photos which shows Eiza is characterized by a powerful sorceress.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here