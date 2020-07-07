After the loss of ‘Gatúbela’, show clearly how Eiza González’s skin, another character DC

Mexico City (Mexico City). – Then that Eiza González lost along with other recognized Actresses fight Zoe Kravitz the role ‘Gatúbela‘for new movie The Batmanemerged as clearly talented Mexican actress in the skin, another character DC: ‘Zatanna’.

Through your account Instagramthe artist known as Bosslogic published edited photos which shows Eiza is characterized by a powerful sorceress.

See also: “the Bold and the flood”: Tunden in Escalona look risky ‘outfit’ to ‘Today’

I wanted some characters for many years, I think it will pass here,” wrote Bosslogic from the image, which received over 70 thousand ‘I like’, ‘like’ one Eiza.

See also: Keyla Caputo stops his mouth in surprise the fans on to provide, in a transparent swimsuit

Some Internet users agreed with the artist, and even externaron that also wanted to see Eiza interpret ‘Gatúbela’.

See also: Galileo Montijo paralyzes all ‘Today’ on the day of arrival in the short and revealing little dress with lace

For their part, some users have noticed that they, too, would like to see Anna Arms in the role of ‘Zantanna’, the actress is said to be addressed in the paper.

Source: Wipy.TV and Instagram @bosslogic