Capricorn – Tuesday, 7. July 2020: I promote in any way, otherwise | horoscopes Capricorn

News astrological: on Tuesday, the moon has moved into the sign of Aquarius, and we have a vibration in the number of the end. This is the sum of the day today (7) with the month (7), and year (2020=4), and therefore 7+7+4=18=9. The planets mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto and the asteroids, Ceres continues to decline.

A friend is missing, will come with a surprise, and brings a very good message, associated with a money or a promising business, that prosperity to its economic life. Due to the planetary movements, which find, today, Tuesday in your sign Capri corniano you will, with possible surprises in your work and social life.

You need to be ready for all kinds of events, from some really amazing, because the person you thought you show an interest sentimental on your person. Discretion is the key in love in these times in which so many people are around you, with problems, gossip, negative thinking and grumbling.

Charm to improve your business

Love

Don’t talk about what you should, and you live it your way. Everything turns out amazing for you, because there are certain things that seem negative, or that caused you concern in your sentimental life is no longer a headache and you are now in a position that is much safer in the love.

Health

If you are on a school team or you are interested in playing with other people as part of your physical activity today is a good day for the participation in competitive games or in sporting activities, such as their health, in this cycle, a high level of energy.

Work

If you propose to work legal issues pending to resolve it by in person to the above-mentioned locations. The work tasks that can be done over the telephone and correspondence can in these moments and will not be effective.

Money and assets

You will receive an additional income, and invest time in your future. Set aside additional money for contingencies. To devote what this project was a great help in this month of may is the beginning.

Biorhythm astral today

Level of sexual energy on this Tuesday: very high.

Dynamic cosmic, which you should use: what do you say to your inner self, that voice in your conscience that puts you on guard against the dangers.

A dangerous trend of today, Tuesday, in your sign Capricorn: focus your attention on the negative aspects that surround it, rather than the positive.

What should I avoid?: the comments of a partisan or out-of-place.