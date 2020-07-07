Devastating: the father of Fernando Colunga died to say goodbye and was not able to l

Mexico City.- The past month of may Fernando Colunga I lost his father a victim of the Cancer of the colon, despite the fact that starting in 2017, the Lord was traveling from Miami to Mexico city for her chemo treatments.

A person close to the family brind an interview TVNotas where revel Don Fernando he wanted neither his wife nor his son acompaaran to the hospital, because he was very protective and loving with his family, so that you don’t want to, that is contagiaran of coronavirus.

You can also read: Romina, daughter of Niurka, photos in underwear and offers in Instagram

But the disease is complic and had to be hospitalized, where he died. to adopt without able, to his son and his wife.

Doa Margarita (his wife) and his son Fernando were the first to hear of the death of the personal doctor; They were very bad.

Doa Margarita, desolate, and Fer est sad, but do not want to show your mam the page, on the contrary, wants to be ms positive, now est, with its ms time and do not let it alone, because up to now, still Recalling the experiences and good times that have lived as a family.

You will be interested: She is the beautiful daughter of Pepe Bastn and the ‘missing’ actress of Televisa Natalia Espern

Fernando Colunga est over at times, very difficult, because the rhythm of work baj drsticamente, I am also lost Exclusivity with Televisa in 2017 and dej of her 2 million pesos to perceive, on a monthly basis.

Although she is currently filming the series Malverdefor Telemundo, which was entirely new, and at the beginning of the next year.

Source: TV notes