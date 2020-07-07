Don lucia Mendez is a grandmother! | TVNotas ¡Irresistible!

Although, during the confinement Lucia Mendez there is nothing good, the news that his only son Pedro Mendez Torres this is to do Grandmother surely he has lifted the mood.

On Your Account Instagram, Peter he shared a picture, where it seems taken from the hand of his girlfriend, María José Rodríguez and accompanied with a delicate message.

“A home is not a building or a road, or a city, to do which has nothing to do with things so material like bricks and cement. A house is where your familyand I’m the luckiest man, to the our with you María José, it is the love of my life!“.

For his part, the happy grandmother he also shared the news on his Instagram where expressed your happiness:

“My son and my daughter-in-law, thank you for your congratulations and good wishes. Finally, I’m going to be a grandmother this illusion, that you have to wait for so long, and also two human beings so wonderful. God you cover may with his blood Holy and powerful! I’m FELIZZZZZ! It is a different feeling, I love you! Is a BLESSING!”

CONGRATULATIONS!