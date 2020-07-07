“El Burro” Van Rankin remembers when Karla Álvarez was unfaithful in her own house

‘The donkey’ Van Rankin and Karla Alvarez held a dating in the year 2003 (photo: Twitter@Irving Pineda/@burrovanrankin)

Jack ‘The donkey’ Van Rankin is honestly a situation that lived in his time if he was a friend of the actress Karla Alvarez, who lost his life in the year 2013, and who allegedly loved her very much.

During the program Members of the airthe Moderator confessed that he discovered too late the actress, as she was cheating in her own bed. In the show, the driver said that if you had a bad people in the past, with Karla had paid, and with a vengeance.

To have ‘the donkey’ adopted, was a womanizer and conqueror, but Karla was Alvarez, who handed him his fate’: “Yes, I was (cheating) in the past, but (with Karla) I paid for everything and every one is paid”.

Van Rankin also told that the deceased actress was unfaithful with an employee of Televisa, in their own room, although not revealed more details about yousaid, it was very painful for him to discover the infidelity.

Last year, he revealed the alleged true cause of the death of Karla Alvarez (photo: Twitter@VivianFabiolaV)

Earlier, the Moderator of the episodes of the programme had said in a he had Karla with a famous Director in their own Department. At that time, ‘The donkey’ revealed that the relationship between him and the actress was already compromised came up with that the Director will tell you their love problems.

The former radio presenter has been told that Karla told her come to the house, because it would be there, we samples a few scenes, but the surprise of Van Rankin later, when he knew something was up, and when his apartment he found with his girlfriend at the time, with the directr that was without a shirt, while she danced on a table.

A stormy relationship

Karla Alvarez died on November 15, 2013and only last year it became known that the cause of his death was not due to a cardiac and respiratory arrest, as during your time, since, according to Univisionthe actress would have lost the life due to acute respiratory failure due to viral pneumonia.

He was most famous for appearing in his interpretations than villains in some telenovelas of Televisa, in addition, through his participation in the reality show “Big Brother VIP”. She was married to actor Alexis Ayala, with whom he had a marriage controversialbecause it was then announced that there is domestic violence in the marriage.

Karla Álvarez would have lived a stormy relationship with the driver of television (photo: Twitter@Telenoticias7)

Alvarez was also the romantic partner of the actors in the Harry Geithner, and John Soler, and with Van Rankin held a dating in the year 2003but it was not until six years after his death, that the presenter gave details of the relationship:

Don’t have any idea of how I came to love Karla Álvarez. I went past a spear at the beginning I had a program (radio) from 5 to 8, invited artists, and I’m honest were invited, fashionable and good-looking, so I threw the shaft, Ana de Reguera (among other things), I took her to dinner, Karla Alvarez arrived, I took her to dinner, but since I didn’t want someone, it was a disaster

The presenter said that the UPS and downs of their relationship had made him suffer so much: “If you wanted to cut me, and I’ve learned that I cried with so-and-so, I I ate, I would remove the thinking about the hunger, what I did was a terrible thing. If I was, I think it was the worst moment of my entire life”

Currently, the driver is expecting her third child at the side of his wife, Magda.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Dead Karla Alvarez found dead in Mexican actress

“El Burro” Van Rankin show how women Luis Miguel after the concerts

Luis Miguel and the origin of his romance with Mariana Yazbek: “El Burro” Van Rankin told a few anecdotes, which is not in the series