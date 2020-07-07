Ennio die Morricone: what it says in the emotional letter written by the Italian composer left by the way of farewell

Copyright of the image

The celebrated Italian composer Ennio Morricone is not, the want to “bother”.

Rear left a musical legacy that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world… and a letter with a special farewell to their loved ones.

“I, Ennio Morricone, and I died”the text of the Italian composer wrote begins.

His death occurred on Monday in Rome. He was 91 years old.

Morricone, who signed the soundtrack of more than 400 films and he was the author of some of the most famous melodies in the history of cinema, was admitted in a hospital in the Italian capital after a fall and to break the thigh bone.

Shortly after the news of his death, at the gates of the hospital, where he was, his lawyer and friend, Giorgio Assumma his final farewell revealed in front of the press.

A text move, and with one end full of love and emotion, like the big films that gave life.

A sad announcement

“I, Ennio Morricone, I died. The announcement, as well as to all the friends I made were always in the vicinity, and also to those who leave a little far away, you he begins to with great affection,” the missive.

The celebrated musician expressed his deep appreciation for the people who were close to him during his life, both family and friends, among them the film’s Director Giuseppe Tornatore, for whom he worked in all his films, and his wife, Roberta Pacetti.

“It is impossible to name them all,” says Morricone, to explain to you why you write.

“There is only one reason that drives me to say Hello to everyone and to celebrate a funeral in private: I don’t want to bother“.

In the treatment of their children, his daughter and their grandson-in-law, Morricone transferred to them their greatest wish: “I Hope you understand how much you are loved”.

An immense love, you see, this time dedicándoselo Mary, his wife.

“Finally, Mary, but not the last,” he says. “I have to again Express together extraordinary love that has kept us and I have to leave regret. For you, it is my most painful good-bye’s.”

