From the side: Scarlett Johansson “pass the baton” to Florence Pugh in ‘Black Widow

Everything seems to indicate that the actress Florence Pugh have a prosperous future, the Interpretation of a new ‘Black widow’ for the Marvel universe. The responsibility for the disclosure of such information, the Director Cate Shortland, who recently said in an interview was that Scarlett Johansson “handed over to Pugh on the baton”.

“(Kevin present – President of the MCU) implemented, would the audience expect, a Film-source, your there, we went in the opposite direction… we don’t know what would be great Florence Pugh. We knew that it would be great, but we don’t know how much. Scarlett is so friendly, like, “oh, I’ ll pass the baton’, so that it is the other narratives of women”, commented on Shortland for the magazine Empire.

It is important to mention that Johansson stars in what was the first film in the catalog of Marvel for the year 2020, the premiere of which was planned for the 1. March was postponed due to the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.

The actress of 35 years, gave life to the role of Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow (black widow) in “Iron Man 2” (2010), and since then he has embodied in “Avengers Assemble” (2012); “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014); “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), among others.

While Pugh made his debut on the big screen with “The Falling” (2014) and has acted in films such as “the fight with My family” (2019), and “Little Women” (2019).

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The cinema in times of pandemic

Cinescape: How does the Covid-19 to film in Peru?