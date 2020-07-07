- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Quarantine, Cancel Web Shows After Possible COVID-19 Exposure Variety
- Garth Brooks set to stream virtual concert KENS 5: Your San Antonio News Source
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Postpone Facebook Concert Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure PEOPLE
- The Reason Why Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are Postponing Their All-Request Show CMT.com
- Garth Brooks Postpones Livestream Over Potential COVID Exposure Taste of Country
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...