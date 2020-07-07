Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik connect pregnancy

2020-07-07 01:30:06

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are closer than ever” in the news of the pregnancy, because Gigi is waiting for the first child of the couple.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are closer than ever” amid reports of pregnancy.

Model 25 years of waiting, now her first child with the Creator of success ‘Pillowtalk” and the source said that, despite this, to have a relationship in the past flashing the news of the pregnancy Gigi, it’s personal.

One source told Us Weekly magazine: “[They are] closer than ever. Gigi lives on a farm mother with Zayn. He returned to new York recently, but you plan to spend most of her pregnancy, it is there on the farm.”

Gigi confirmed the pregnancy in April, after the “source family” first published message.

She said: “Obviously, we announced it on our own terms, but we are very glad and happy and thankful for your wishes and support to all. Especially at that time, that’s nice “bright side”. to stay home and be together and really experience it from day to day.”

And model and said he hopes to mimic the parenting style, his own mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Publishing a brilliant tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day in may, wrote: “the best that has to offer … Happy Mother’s Day, I will make every effort to emulate. I love you beyond words @ Yolanda.Hadid you’re a superhero !!!!! (sic) ”

Yolanda, who is also the mother of the model Bella and Anwar Hadid, also expressed his enthusiasm to be a grandmother for the first time.

Speaking a few days before Gigi to confirm the pregnancy, Yolanda said, “still surprised, our little secret was leaked to the press. Of course, we are very happy. I’m excited to become the Oma in September, especially after I lost my mother recently. But that’s the beauty of life, the soul leaves us and enters a new one. We feel very blessed.”

Keywords: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Return to the channel