Halle Berry apologizes after comments about playing a transgender man receive backlash – CBS News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. Halle Berry apologizes after comments about playing a transgender man receive backlash  CBS News
  2. David Johns Discusses Halle Berry’s Decision To Back Out Of Transgender Role  Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM
  3. Halle Berry apologizes after being hit with backlash for considering transgender acting role  Fox News
  4. Halle Berry apologizes and is no longer considering a transgender role in upcoming film  CNN
  5. 50 Cent asks if he’s gay because he still finds Halle Berry attractive after she said she’d play a trans man  indy100
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here