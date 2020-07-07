- Halle Berry apologizes after comments about playing a transgender man receive backlash CBS News
- David Johns Discusses Halle Berry’s Decision To Back Out Of Transgender Role Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM
- Halle Berry apologizes after being hit with backlash for considering transgender acting role Fox News
- Halle Berry apologizes and is no longer considering a transgender role in upcoming film CNN
- 50 Cent asks if he’s gay because he still finds Halle Berry attractive after she said she’d play a trans man indy100
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...