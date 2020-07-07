How did Loewe signing of luxurious fetish of the Millennium?

In 2012, when Loewe hit in the advertising world, many sons dad aesthetics underground, networks and means of bringing the hands to the head. Somehow I thought one of the luxury brands more prestigious of the planet, to have characters so different as to place an ad, which sentences such as “This coil of growing up” become the laughing stock of the Internet? How tempting is or calculated marketing strategy? Maria Rosenfeldtthe daughter of the photographer Ouka Leele, sister Is María Forqué was some heroes of advertising, which gave him a lot to say.

The Golden Collection. (Loewe)

No coincidence that the brand has chosen a risky spot, young avant-garde, which ran away from the aesthetic canons associated with luxury: Loewe was then your bag handle fluorine hands of creative Director Louis Attentionthe fact that he put on aesthetics, close to the publishers of fashion, that the families of some members of the Orthodox Church encouraged people to criticism of the brand.

As young Spaniards buying bags from the collection, which came from 890 euros and amounted to 2 600€? Why promulgaba Loewe world, so corny the stakes in aesthetic is so diverse? Many do not realize that it was exactly what it means to give a twist to the brand and to the currency in Spain was their best ally. With this risky campaign, the Gold Collection was a trending topic on Twitter and thousands of years back to look at the brand that dared to do something different.

Jonathan Anderson. (EF)

No coincidence that a year later Jonathan Anderson was creative Director of the brand Loewe. The young man was aware of the wishes of buyers of new generations, and became a tap with the wand LVMHable to revive brands like Celine with Phoebe Philo.

Fashion was the only moment in which the young people saved up to get the clothes, point of its luxury brands favorite that you are, thank you for your singers, loved, played for them. Icons like ASAP Rocky began to choose Loewe, which is rotated at 180 degrees, thanks to the work of Anderson, he did not even dare to take the legendary elephant Dumbo in their design.

Loewe.

Loewe, and finally danced with pop and reapeaba with hip-hop, both inside and outside of the podium. A new generation was in the signature is a safe bet when investing: patterns, recognizable symbols of street style and innovative approach has led to the fact that the brand has become a favorite rappers, fashion, and even basketball uniforms. ASAP Rocky he became one of the biggest fans of the brand and included in the catalog of the summer of 2019, when the glasses have not turned in your favorite social networks.

C Tangana Loewe.

Another success was to develop C Tangana as the ‘it boy’ of the brand that was surprised when you can hang a building on the Gran via in Madrid, a large poster, on which the singer posed with look from the collection autumn-winter 2017 from Loewe.

With this poster announced the release of a new disc Tangana, as in the case of the campaign fashion for large-scale created training and its relationship with the artist, who later posaría on the red carpet with brand design print of Marilyn Monroe, a project which, in turn, already have Drake and Elle Fanning he made a bet on the style from Loewe paint warholianos to participate in the program Jimmy Fallon.

There was no doubt that the Loewe was a favorite brand of Millennium and generation Z. Their designs are preferred by vocalists more applause, and some of the most beloved Actresses in our country, as Anna’s Castle, they look, their design and attend their parades. Kaia Gerber this is the image of the brand, which held his love of reading, reading to your Instagram ‘the picture of Dorian gray’ Oscar Wilde, so already part of the squad’s favorite it-girls more irresistible, groups, part of which is Megan Rapinoethe image of the campaign fall winter 2020 and Jodie Comer, the hero of the famous series ‘Killing Eve’.

Actor Charlie Heaton, from “Stranger Things”, the other icons on the TV are for the brand, which became a refuge for scattered creative, stylish and recognition on the planet. We don’t know if to do more than scroll, but what we have is clear that Loewe had failed to come.