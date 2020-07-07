In criticizing the result of the operation of the breast Catalina Chrissy Teigen

Catalina Chrissy Teigenthrough social networks
and with complete sincerity said he was pleased with the result of reducing
the chest to which it was introduced. Maintains that was a chest of drawers
before “but I’m tired. I would button my dress in my size
and tumbarme face down in complete comfort”.
The model decided to share with
more than 30 million fans across Instagram shared their
pictures after the surgery, he said, less than two weeks. In
the image we find in Catalina so that it retains its properties
natural curves, but a slight change in the breast.
After a workout, these images (in
driveways in their networks, and stories published), critics are not in a hurry
to get more hate those who do not appreciate any physical change in the
the actress and questioning the operation. Catalina Chrissie has maintained a position in
which we are accustomed and calmly replied between laughter: “There are people
do you really think I didn’t even catch. I swear to you that I
removed, I can teach scar”.