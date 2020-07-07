In criticizing the result of the operation of the breast Catalina Chrissy Teigen

Catalina Chrissy Teigenthrough social networks

and with complete sincerity said he was pleased with the result of reducing

the chest to which it was introduced. Maintains that was a chest of drawers

before “but I’m tired. I would button my dress in my size

and tumbarme face down in complete comfort”.

The model decided to share with

more than 30 million fans across Instagram shared their

pictures after the surgery, he said, less than two weeks. In

the image we find in Catalina so that it retains its properties

natural curves, but a slight change in the breast.

After a workout, these images (in

driveways in their networks, and stories published), critics are not in a hurry

to get more hate those who do not appreciate any physical change in the

the actress and questioning the operation. Catalina Chrissie has maintained a position in

which we are accustomed and calmly replied between laughter: “There are people

do you really think I didn’t even catch. I swear to you that I

removed, I can teach scar”.