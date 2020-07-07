In the midst of a serious crisis, exactriz of Televisa announces that his grandmother

Mexico City.- The first actress, Luca MndezI’ve got a good news for the party in this bitter-parturition, after which the young Pedro Torres-Mndez he said that he had to do was going to be a grandma.

It was on your account Instagramwhere Peter difundi a picture of l with his girlfriend, Mara Jos Rodrguez, accompanied by a delicate message.

You will be able to interest you: Party in the TV Azteca! Exconductora of ‘Come, the informed Happy’ about it, that is already a grandmother

A home is not a building or a road, or a city, to do which has nothing to do with things so material like bricks and cement. A house is where your family is, and I’m a man, a woman, to start happy our with you, Mara Jos, the love of my life!”, said.

On the other hand, the grandmother, the silent, and immediately I shared their happiness in social networks, in order to ensure that haba soado with this moment from a long time ago.

You can also read: Keyla Caputo ‘ s mind-blowing to fans by posing in transparent outfit of bao

My son and my daughter-in-law, thank you for your congratulations and good wishes. Finally, I’m a grandmother, which gives the illusion that you have to wait for so long, and also two human beings so wonderful. God covers you with his blood Holy and powerful! I’m so happy! It is a different feeling, I love you! Blessing!”, I wrote.

Source: TV notes