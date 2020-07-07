In this Marjorie De Souza of the Board of Directors of Julián Gil spends

The actor, Julian Gil, reported in social networks, Marjourie De Souza has not threatened to take away parental rights, if you pay, and 400 thousand dollars of pension (IG: marjodsousa/ juliangil)

The scandal continues between the actors Julián Gil and Marjourie De Souza for the custody of her son, Matias, after the sister of Gil publish a list that supposedly shows what you have to spend the pension that the actor’s delivery than manutensión, amount to approximately 400 thousand pesos per month.

Patty Ramosco, Sister of the actor, rose to your profile in the Instagram video, in which he mentioned the allocation of costs for the pension managed Marjourie. And is that the situation between the two actors is fleeting, as Gil reported that Marjourie threatened him with the desire to take parental rights Matias, not to mention in addition that one of the sponsors of the actress threatened him to leave for whatever reason he had, Mexico.

Recently, the actor claims that only Marjourie “it is a checkbook” for the actress, because it requires the amount of 400 thousand pesos per month as a pension. So he published it in his profile of Instagram:

You have shame to say it, dress up the press release, it is a requirement that is already like 7-8 months. I want you to say to me, what are the reasons why I can’t share, or a healthy life with my son

Under the expenses, the most prominent of De Souza, 50 thousand pesos for “lullabies” and 30 thousand pesos for the birthday of Matthias (photo: Instagram @marjodesouza)

It was in this comment you said that he had been threatened by someone close to the actress, what from your career is a big change, like everything he built was located in Mexico:

I have a recording of a meeting that it was where I was threatened that if I fought for custody, I followed the consequences, because the lady had a couple of sponsors and a lot of power. Why I left Mexico? I left Mexico because he threatened me and I threatened still more. I love Mexico, my career was in Mexico, my life was in Mexico. I had to go through the pressure

In the video of Ramosco the cost appears in the form of a list, more extensive than has Marjourie is the nanny, for which you will pay 50,000 pesos; the drivers, 15000 pesos, super and fisheries, 7,500 pesos; pharmacy, 3,000 pesos; housekeeper, to 6,200 pesos, among others. In addition to this, Marjourie called for a savings plan for the University, in which you have to Deposit $ 2,500 per month with exchange rate updated.

In addition to extra costs, Of Souza She noted that she spent 30 thousand pesos only on the birthday of Matias and also had to pay for it, the documentation for the mothers, so that they enter the United States, and the passports.

Patricia Ramosco, sister of Julián Gil rose, a field in which Marjorie De Souza, the costs to keep you, Matthias (photo: Instagram @PattyRamosco)sets

According to Patricia Ramosco, Marjorie, as such, requires you to Julian on the entire amount, without interest the custody of the actor to his son, or the coexistence between the two, for the well-being of the child and claimed that to meet the needs of the child, Gil may have to go to a community center to be able to make contact with your child.

What I want custody of my son if he does not, there is nothing for me, now I have it and only serves to pay me Board, pay Board, pay board, I’m a checkbook

For his part, Marjourie said, your position as a mother is defending the interests of your child and to keep conflicts with Julián Gil was the most difficult thing to do in the situation:

This is the most difficult decision I had to take in my life. But, as a mother, I am forced, in the face of this sad situation with the sole objective of the protection of the rights of my son Matthias

