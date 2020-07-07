Just like the comics! Zack Snyder confirmed the original design of Steppenwolf for their version of ‘Justice League’

After that, it was well known that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ it will be a reality and will be completed by the platform HBO-Maxthe Director has the task of raising the expectations for this version, to give information, what we see, finally, your version of this group of heroes, and please the fans, finally, Zack Snyder confirms the original design of the Steppenwolf, and not the one seen in the final edit.

After Snyder left the project due to the death of his daughter, Warner, and Joss Whedon the task of taken over, re-recording, ‘Justice League’, almost from scratch, so that radical changes, among them the design of the villain, shows a lot more human than the version previously carried out very similar to what we saw in a scene deleted ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

Through their social networks, and finally Zack Snyder, the original design confirmed Steppenwolfwhen a fan asked if we would see it, his version of the villain, what you just said: “What we do not know well?”stating that he can finally put aside the version of Whedon not finished please the fans.

One of the things that have been announced recently, was the use of the music, which had made Junkie XL for the film, but ultimately was not used by Warner for this new creation of the film, but will have to wait until 2021 to finally, ‘Zack Snyder’s justice League” on HBO, Max, who prepares it in a mini-series of seven chapters.