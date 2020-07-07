Although abandoned romance, and even marriage to the father of her daughter, Chloe, is not separated from Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian spent July 4 with Tristan Thompson and Courtney Kardashian. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey gamble ” also joined in the fun on Saturday, in accordance with TMZ.

According to a source, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ was like a national holiday in the house, Tristan, in Los Angeles. It is not clear that it was the 4th of July holiday, but if there’s anything we know about the famous family, is that always spend together.

The message of the weekend Chloe, Tristan comes only a few days after circularan rumors on the Internet that they have to leave again. Rumors that also suggested that both were busy.

Learning that told the founder of the company Good American said on Twitter.

“Wait … what? Hahaha” Chloe subtitulo publication in the beginning of this week, it seems, solving the rumors. “Just go on the Internet and even I’m confused, hahaha”.

A source told E! News that is not ready, but who enjoyed the company of each other during the quarantine.

“Chloe seems very happy with his current situation. It seems that committed, and the changes were made”, – said the source. “Of course, Chloe doubts and accepts quietly. The time they spent together during the quarantine, was a very special and significant.”